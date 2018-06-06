Fullerton's Eastman among Southland players drafted

For the third year in a row, the Phillies drafted a Cal State Fullerton right-handed starting pitching in the top nine rounds of the MLB draft. The selection of Titans junior ace Colton Eastman Tuesday continued Philadelphia’s streak and headlined a group of eight Southland players picked on the second day of the draft, which featured rounds three through 10.
Eastman was drafted in the fourth round with the No. 107 overall selection. Fellow Fullerton pitcher Andrew Quezada was selected in the seventh round by Colorado. The Rockies picked UCLA right-hander Jake Bird (No. 156) and Loyola Marymount’s Niko Decolati (No. 186) the two previous rounds.
Two USC players were drafted in the eighth round. Right-handed pitcher Solomon Bates was selected by the Giants while the Cardinals picked outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
Jarren Duran was the first player from Long Beach State selected this year. He was drafted in the seventh round, No. 220 overall.
The lone draftee selected from a local high school on the second day was San Juan Capistrano JSerra catcher Cameron Barstad. The Marlins picked him in the sixth round.