MLB: Mets’ David Wright to have surgery

David Wright will have surgery on his right rotator cuff Tuesday, ending any hope of the star third baseman playing this season for the New York Mets, who made the announcement Monday.

Wright, 34, last played in the majors in May 2016. He had surgery the next month for a herniated disk in his neck.

The seven-time All-Star has a .296 career batting average with 242 home runs and 970 RBIs.

Ian Desmond of the Colorado Rockies played shortstop for the first time since Oct. 4, 2015, while with the Washington Nationals. He was an outfielder for the Texas Rangers last season and an outfielder and first baseman with the Rockies. ... New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced from four days to three after appealing the punishment for his part in a brawl against Detroit on Aug. 24. He began serving the suspension Monday.