MLB: Qualifying offers extended to nine free agents

The Kansas City Royals trio of first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain was among nine free agents who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams.

Chicago Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis also received the offers, as did Rays pitcher Alex Cobb, Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn and Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana.

Players have until Nov. 16 to accept. If they sign with new teams, their old clubs would get an extra draft pick as compensation — possibly a much lower selection than in the past under the rules in baseball's new labor contract.

Rosenthal released

The Cardinals released veteran right-hander Trevor Rosenthal. Rosenthal, 27, had Tommy John surgery this summer and could be sidelined all of next season. He was 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 11 saves this year in his sixth season with the Cardinals.

Giants pick up Bumgarner’s option

Madison Bumgarner's $12 million option for the 2018 season has been exercised by the San Francisco Giants, who are determined to keep a talented rotation intact as they look to bounce back from a last-place season. The Giants also exercised options on left-hander Matt Moore and third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Etc.

Former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Tommy John and former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly are among the 10 names on the ballot for a Hall of Fame election next month. All are eligible on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.