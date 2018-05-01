MLB: A’s, Mariners to open in Japan in 2019

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will play a 2019 season-opening two-game series in Tokyo on March 20 and 21, the fifth time Major League Baseball will start its season in Japan.

The A’s and Mariners also faced each other in the last opening series at the Tokyo Dome, splitting two games in 2012. The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets played there in 2000, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004, and the Boston Red Sox and Oakland in 2008.

Etc.

Players placed on the 10-day disabled list: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (strained left hamstring) and Mariners pitchers Erasmo Ramirez and Dan Altavilla. ... Pitcher Clay Buchholz, coming back from forearm surgery at age 33, was released from a minor league contract by the Kansas City Royals. ... The Colorado Rockies have sent down touted infield prospect Ryan McMahon. ... Strikeouts (6,656) exceeded hits (6,360) during a full calendar month for the first time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.