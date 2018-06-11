MLB: Brewers trade for Rays’ Miller

The Minnesota Twins sent first baseman Joe Mauer to triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a cervical neck strain and concussion symptoms. ... Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (10-2) is 5-0 with a 0.76 earned-run average in five starts against American League Central opponents this season and has won his last 11 decisions against teams from the division. ... Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton (6-1) has given up only 14 earned runs over 632/3 innings and is 5-0 over his last nine starts. ... Before a 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (10-2) had won nine consecutive decisions since his last loss, on April 4.