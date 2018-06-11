MLB: Brewers trade for Rays’ Miller

The Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday acquired infielder Brad Miller and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi.
Miller, who was cut by Tampa Bay on Thursday, was assigned to triple-A Colorado Springs. He was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in.
Mostly a shortstop, he has started at every position in the majors except catcher and pitcher.
Miller hit 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016, but dipped to nine last year.
Choi hit .233 with two home runs and five RBIs for Milwaukee, including a pinch-hit grand slam against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
Etc.
The Minnesota Twins sent first baseman Joe Mauer to triple-A Rochester for a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a cervical neck strain and concussion symptoms. ... Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (10-2) is 5-0 with a 0.76 earned-run average in five starts against American League Central opponents this season and has won his last 11 decisions against teams from the division. ... Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton (6-1) has given up only 14 earned runs over 632/3 innings and is 5-0 over his last nine starts. ... Before a 2-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (10-2) had won nine consecutive decisions since his last loss, on April 4.