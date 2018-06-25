MLB: Sanchez likely going on DL

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is likely headed to the disabled list after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez injured his right groin-hip abductor and “it’s probably going to be a DL situation.”
Sanchez is batting .190 with 14 home runs and 41 runs batted in, a season after batting .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBIs.
Vizcaino is sidelined
Atlanta Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino was put on the DL because of right shoulder inflammation.
The move was made retroactive to Thursday.
Vizcaino is 2-2 with a 1.82 earned-run average and 15 saves in 17 opportunities.