MLB: LeBlanc agrees to extension

Pitcher Wade LeBlanc is guaranteed $2.75 million under a new contract with the Seattle Mariners covering 2019. The deal contains three options that would be worth $31.3 million over four years if he pitches 180 innings or more each season. A left-hander who turns 34 next month, LeBlanc gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $2 million salary next year. Seattle has $5 million options for 2020, 2021 and 2022 that could become guaranteed, each with a $450,000 buyout.