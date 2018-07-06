MLB: LeBlanc agrees to extension

Pitcher Wade LeBlanc is guaranteed $2.75 million under a new contract with the Seattle Mariners covering 2019. The deal contains three options that would be worth $31.3 million over four years if he pitches 180 innings or more each season. A left-hander who turns 34 next month, LeBlanc gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $2 million salary next year. Seattle has $5 million options for 2020, 2021 and 2022 that could become guaranteed, each with a $450,000 buyout.
Minnesota signed first-round draft pick Trevor Larnach to a minor league contract that includes a $2.55 million signing bonus. Larnach, an outfielder, helped lead Oregon State to the College World Series championship last week. ... Arizona activated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. from the 10-day disabled list and placed outfielder Jarrod Dyson on the DL with a strained right groin. ... Milwaukee’s Tyler Saladino was activated from the DL. To clear space for Saladino on the active roster, infielder Eric Sogard was designated for assignment. ... Cleveland re-signed outfielder Melky Cabrera to a minor league contract.