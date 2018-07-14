MLB: Kluber to miss All-Star game

Corey Kluber’s stellar first half ended with a sudden stop.
Cleveland’s ace received an injection in his right knee that will force him to miss the All-Star game. But more important, the Indians are hoping it will allow the right-hander to continue leading their rotation after the break — and beyond.
Kluber got the shot in his knee on Friday. The AL Central-leading Indians said the right-hander is not expected to make his next start until July 23 against Pittsburgh.
Kluber has been replaced on the AL All-Star roster by Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.
Houston right-hander Charlie Morton was added to the AL All-Star team, giving the Astros a major league-leading six players in next week’s game. ... Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman won’t pitch in the All-Star game in order to rest his sore left knee.