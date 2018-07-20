MLB: Indians deal for reliever Hand

The AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians have bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of left-handed All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres in exchange for catching prospect Francisco Mejia.
The trade was announced Thursday morning.
Hand is coming off his second straight All-Star game appearance. Known for his slider, he has 24 saves with a 3.05 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
Cimber, a sidearmer, is 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season for the rebuilding Padres.
Mejia was batting .279 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 79 games for triple-A Columbus.
The Indians lead the AL Central by seven games over Minnesota. The Padres, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2006, are last in the NL West, 14 games behind the Dodgers.
A’s release Casilla
The Oakland Athletics released veteran reliever Santiago Casilla, five days after he was designated for assignment.
Casilla is 42-31 with 144 career saves in 15 seasons, but has been up and down with the A’s this year while having control issues. Used primarily in middle relief, the right-hander has a 3.16 ERA despite 20 walks and four hit batters in 311/3 innings. He turns 38 next week.
Casilla made his major league debut in 2004 and spent his first six seasons with the A’s before signing with San Francisco in 2010. He returned to Oakland last year and had 16 saves.
The A’s have used a mostly young bullpen this season anchored by rookie Lou Trivino and All-Star closer Blake Treinen.
Cubs’ Morrow on DL
The Chicago Cubs placed closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps inflammation.
Morrow has 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games in his first season with the Cubs. The DL stint is retroactive to Monday. Morrow also spent time on the DL earlier this season with lower back tightness.
The Cubs also activated outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Anthony Bass before Thursday night’s game against St. Louis. Almora was placed on the family medical emergency list Sunday. Edwards was on the paternity list, and Bass was sidelined by an illness.
Infielder David Bote and reliever Rob Zastryzny were sent down to triple-A Iowa.