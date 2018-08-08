MLB: Indians unveil All-Star logo

Inspired by the city’s deep musical history, the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday unveiled the logo for next year’s All-Star game — a red, white and blue guitar with a body bordered with baseball stitching.
The Indians are hosting the game July 9 for a record sixth time.
The game will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field, which was known as Jacobs Field when it hosted the 1997 game.
Etc.
Free-agent reliever Greg Holland signed with the Washington Nationals. The right-hander was 0-2 with a 7.92 earned-run average in 32 games with the St. Louis Cardinals before being designated for assignment July 27. ... New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is out for the season after hip surgery. The 34-year-old veteran hasn’t played this season and the Yankees put him on the 60-day disabled list in May. ... Additions to the 10-day DL: Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Albers (strained hamstring), Toronto Blue Jays infielder Brandon Drury (broken hand).