MLB: Colon targets next milestone

Left-handed Patrick Corbin has not given up a home run for nine starts in a row, the longest stretch by an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003. ... Of outfielder Joey Gallo’s 31 home runs, 12 have come against left-handers, the most by a Rangers left-handed batter since Rafael Palmeiro’s 15 in 2003. ... Washington Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera was put on the disabled list because of a right shoulder impingement.