MLB: Colon targets next milestone

Bartolo Colon still has another goal after becoming the top winning pitcher from Latin America.
“This year is almost getting close to the end. But there is one thing that I will look for, is Juan Marichal has more innings than me,” Colon said Wednesday through an interpreter. “For the Dominicans, I want to beat him also.”
But there likely won’t be enough time left this season for the 45-year-old Texas Rangers right-hander to do that.
After getting his 246th victory Tuesday night and ending a tie with Nicaragua’s Dennis Martinez for the most victories by a Latin American, Colon would have to throw 612/3 innings to pass Hall of Famer and fellow countryman Marichal.
The Rangers have 46 games to play. Colon (6-10), who has averaged just under six innings in 21 starts, would probably have no more than nine starts left.
Left-handed Patrick Corbin has not given up a home run for nine starts in a row, the longest stretch by an Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003. ... Of outfielder Joey Gallo’s 31 home runs, 12 have come against left-handers, the most by a Rangers left-handed batter since Rafael Palmeiro’s 15 in 2003. ... Washington Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera was put on the disabled list because of a right shoulder impingement.