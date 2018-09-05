MLB: Former Phillies All-Star retires

Ryan Howard has officially retired nearly two years after he last played in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 2006 NL MVP, 38, spent 13 seasons with the Phillies and helped them win five division titles and the 2008 World Series. He hit 382 homers and had 1,194 RBIs with a .258 career average.
A brawl involving several players broke out in the Mariners’ clubhouse before Tuesday’s game in Seattle. ... Phillies infielder Maikel Franco has reported worsening soreness in his right wrist, and he’s expected to return to Philadelphia for evaluation by a specialist. ... Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu says doctors performed emergency surgery last month to correct a groin condition. ... Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a bruised right foot.