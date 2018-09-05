MLB: Former Phillies All-Star retires

A brawl involving several players broke out in the Mariners’ clubhouse before Tuesday’s game in Seattle. ... Phillies infielder Maikel Franco has reported worsening soreness in his right wrist, and he’s expected to return to Philadelphia for evaluation by a specialist. ... Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu says doctors performed emergency surgery last month to correct a groin condition. ... Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a bruised right foot.