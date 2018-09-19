MLB: Rockies’ Story gets good news

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has inflammation in his right elbow, but there’s no structural damage.
Manager Bud Black said that tests Tuesday produced “good results.”
Story tweaked the elbow Monday on a first-inning throw against the Dodgers and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth inning.
Story this year became the first shortstop with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.
White Sox’s Abreu is treated for infection
Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu will sit out the team’s three-game series against the Cleveland Indians because of an infection in his right thigh.
Abreu was hospitalized in Cleveland, where he had the infection “cleaned up,” manager Rick Renteria said.