MLB: Reliever Hendriks to start for A’s

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball has no timetable for finishing its investigation of domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell by his ex-wife. Russell, who has denied the accusations, was put on administrative leave Sept. 21. ... MLB’s average attendance dropped 4% to 28,830, its lowest since 2003 after 14 consecutive seasons topping 30,000, and six stadiums set record lows. Baltimore’s Camden Yards, Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, Minnesota’s Target Field, Miami’s Marlins Park and Pittsburgh’s PNC Park also drew their smallest attendance since opening as part of a ballpark boom.