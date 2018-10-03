MLB: Reliever Hendriks to start for A’s

Reliever Liam Hendriks (0-1) will start for the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday night’s American League wild-card game against Luis Severino (19-8) and the host New York Yankees.
Hendriks was designated for assignment in June and cleared waivers. He will be only the fourth pitcher to start a postseason game after not winning a game in the regular season.
The right-hander had a 4.13 earned-run average in 25 appearances.
Because of injuries to Sean Manaea, Jharel Cotton and several others, Oakland manager Bob Melvin was forced to use 15 starters.
Molitor is fired
Paul Molitor was fired by the Minnesota Twins, one season after being selected manager of the year in the AL.
Molitor, 62, was offered an undefined position in baseball operations with the organization.
The Twins were 305-343 under Molitor and participated in the playoffs in 2017. They were 78-84 this year.
Etc.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball has no timetable for finishing its investigation of domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell by his ex-wife. Russell, who has denied the accusations, was put on administrative leave Sept. 21. ... MLB’s average attendance dropped 4% to 28,830, its lowest since 2003 after 14 consecutive seasons topping 30,000, and six stadiums set record lows. Baltimore’s Camden Yards, Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, Minnesota’s Target Field, Miami’s Marlins Park and Pittsburgh’s PNC Park also drew their smallest attendance since opening as part of a ballpark boom.