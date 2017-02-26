MLB report: Orioles outfielder Michael Bourn breaks finger playing catch with a football

Michael Bourn had a major setback in his attempt to make the Baltimore Orioles, breaking a finger while playing catch with a football during a team workout.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Bourn will miss about four weeks.

The 34-year-old outfielder injured his right ring finger Friday after signing a minor league contract with the team Monday.

If added to the 40-man roster, Bourn will make $2 million.

Bourn spent the final month of the 2016 season with Baltimore. Also, the Orioles signed infielder Paul Janish to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, the third straight year the Orioles brought in Janish during spring training. He appeared in 14 games for Baltimore in each of the last two seasons.

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a rotator cuff strain and will stop throwing for a couple days. Kipnis got a cortisone shot on Saturday, and Manager Terry Francona didn't sound very worried about the situation. “If it was during the season we wouldn't do anything,” Francona said before Sunday's spring game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. …

Tony Clark, the head of the baseball players' union says “that page has been turned” in the spat regarding New York Yankees President Randy Levine and what he said about reliever Dellin Betances' agents. Levine had called Betances a victim of “over-the-top demands based on very little sense of reality” by his representatives at an arbitration hearing on Feb 18. The Yankees beat Betances in the case, and he will be paid $3 million rather than his $5 million request.