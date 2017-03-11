Blue Jays pitcher T.J. House expects to make full recovery after getting hit in head by line drive

Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House was expected to be released from the hospital, a day after he was hit in the head by a line drive during a spring training game.

“Everything looks good,” Toronto Manager John Gibbons said before Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday. He was struck during the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Test results were normal and he was held overnight for observation, the team reported.

“I'm going to make a full recovery,” House said on Twitter. “Things are looking good.”

He called this the “scariest” moment of his career.

Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus said “there was blood on his face, blood in the glove — everything.” He described it as among the most frightening things he has seen in a baseball game.

House was hit on the back of the head by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. The ball ricocheted about 30 feet into the air before being caught by catcher Mike Ohlman.

House fell to his stomach and was face down on the mound for nearly 20 minutes while being tended to by trainers. House was put onto a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was placed into an ambulance.

The 27-year-old pitcher was talking immediately after he was hit and had feeling in all of his extremities.

Etc.

Testimony has ended in the Miami trial of a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S. so they could sign lucrative professional contracts. The prosecution and defense rested Friday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning in the federal case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and alien smuggling charges. …

Pittsburgh infielder Jung Ho Kang was placed on the restricted list by the Pirates while he's delayed in South Korea by visa issues related to a recent DUI arrest. Kang received an eight-month suspended prison sentence last week after a DUI arrest in December, his third such arrest in South Korea. The sentence was suspended for two years. Players on the restricted list don't count on either the 25- or 40-man rosters, and they're eligible to be paid.