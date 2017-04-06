MLB report: Ryan Howard agrees to minor league deal with Atlanta Braves

Free agent slugger Ryan Howard has reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves, hoping for another chance to play in the majors.

The 37-year-old Howard wasn't signed by the Philadelphia Phillies after last season. The Braves made the deal Thursday. Howard will report to extended spring training next week. The first baseman will then join triple-A Gwinnett when he's ready.

Howard hit .196 with 25 home runs and 59 RBIs in 112 games last year. The 2006 NL MVP is a three-time All-Star and has 382 career homers, all with the Phillies.

Atlanta already has star Freddie Freeman at first base, but could be looking for some pop off the bench.

“When he walks up to the plate, he can still change the game with one swing of the bat,” Freeman said.

Braves General Manager John Coppolella said “there was no real risk on our end.”

Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker added that depth is always an issue.

“You can't ever have enough players, because it takes a lot of guys to get through this long season,” Snitker said. “Just from being across the diamond and seeing him at some events in the off-season, it seems like a great guy and a good teammate.”

