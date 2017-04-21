MLB report: Giants' Madison Bumgarner on DL for first time after dirt bike accident

Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his big league career Friday after a dirt bike accident that sent him to a hospital with bruised ribs and a sprained joint in his pitching shoulder.

San Francisco announced Bumgarner's injury Friday, a day after the accident occurred during an off day in Colorado. The Giants said Bumgarner is out of the hospital and resting at the team hotel. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week.

“I think the main thing is you have to be grateful he's not hurt worse than he is,” Giants catcher Buster Posey said. “I don't know the timetable, I'm not sure anybody does. Just thankful he's not hurt any worse.”

Also Friday, manager Bruce Bochy rejoined the team. Bochy missed a two-game series at Kansas City following a heart procedure.

The 27-year-old Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2017 starts.

Bumgarner has received just five total runs of support in his first four starts, including one run or none in three of them — and he homered twice to drive in two of those.

“We ought to just look forward and go out and play hard baseball and hopefully he'll be back before too long,” Posey said.

Etc.

The Washington Nationals have activated shortstop Trea Turner from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined by a strained right hamstring. Manager Dusty Baker indicated Turner was likely to start Saturday. Second baseman Daniel Murphy was back in the lineup after sitting out because of tightness in his right leg. Outfielder Jayson Werth, who's been slowed by groin spasms, could return to the lineup Sunday. The Nationals designated 29-year-old infielder Grant Green for assignment. …

The New York Mets scratched pitcher Jacob deGrom from his start Friday night against Washington because of a stiff neck and put first baseman Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list. The Mets were also without slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who was likely to miss the three-game series because of a hamstring injury, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (bruised right wrist). … Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin will miss at least one start because of gout in his left ankle. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The Rangers did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move or another starter. …

The Boston Red Sox activated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from the disabled list and placed utility player Brock Holt on the 10-day DL because vertigo. Bradley missed 12 games after spraining his right knee. He was in the starting lineup Friday night against the Orioles. … The Kansas City Royals have optioned second baseman Raul Mondesi and right fielder Paulo Orlando to triple-A Omaha after slow starts and brought up outfielder Jorge Bonifacio to make his major league debut. The Royals also recalled left-handed reliever Matt Strahm following four scoreless outings with Omaha.