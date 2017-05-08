MLB report: Braves release former NL MVP Ryan Howard from minor league contract

The Atlanta Braves released former National League MVP Ryan Howard from his minor league contract after he struggled at triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta signed Howard, a longtime star with the Philadelphia Phillies, shortly after the season began. He went to extended spring training in Florida before joining the G-Braves a couple of weeks ago.

He lasted only 11 games. Howard was released Monday after hitting .184 with one homer and five RBIs.

The Braves were hoping Howard could bolster an anemic bench and serve as designated hitter for interleague games. But his options were limited since he can only play first base and Atlanta already has Freddie Freeman.

Going in a different direction, the Braves completed a deal with Minnesota for utility player Danny Santana. The Twins received left-handed reliever Kevin Chapman and cash considerations.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to restore cartilage in his left knee. The team says the right-handed knuckleballer had the procedure on Monday. Boston manager John Farrell said last week that no one specific thing caused Wright's injury. Recently he complained of discomfort in the knee before going on the disabled list on May 2. In five starts this season, Wright was 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA. … Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent surgery Monday morning for suspected testicular cancer. The right-hander had the surgery at Allegheny General Hospital. The recommended treatment plan for Taillon is pending further testing. He remains on the 10-day disabled list. …

Matt Harvey is to rejoin the New York Mets' rotation Friday at Milwaukee after serving a three-day suspension for not showing up at Citi Field for a game last weekend. Mets manager Terry Collins made the announcement Monday, a day after the team announced the discipline for the 28-year-old pitcher. Collins says Harvey will return to the Mets on Tuesday and it is up to the pitcher whether to address teammates as a group or individually. The suspension is costing Harvey $84,016 of his $5,125,000 salary.