MLB: Indians send struggling starter Danny Salazar to bullpen

Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar, an All-Star last season, has been sent to the bullpen.

Salazar is 3-5 with a 5.50 earned-run average in 10 starts. He has struck out 73 in 52 1/3 innings but has given up 55 hits and 28 walks.

Manager Terry Francona says Salazar will be available as a reliever beginning Wednesday. Francona hopes being in the bullpen will help Salazar work on his daily throwing routine and regain his confidence.

Salazar was 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season. He missed most of the second half with a sore elbow.

Corey Kluber will start Thursday against Oakland. The right-hander has been on the 10-day disabled since May 3 with a strained lower back. Francona says Salazar might start a game next week during Cleveland's road trip. Kluber won't pitch in a two-game series at Colorado because the Indians don't want him hitting or running the bases.

The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list because a strained muscle in the right side of his back. The Astros say there is no timetable for his return from the injury. Morton is 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 starts this season in his first year in Houston, which called up right-handed reliever Jordan Jankowski from triple-A Fresno to take Morton's spot on the roster. …

The Oakland Athletics plan to put pitcher Kendall Graveman on the 10-day disabled list Monday and recall right-hander Daniel Mengden from triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start of the season in Cleveland. The team's opening day starter, Graveman is 2-2 with 3.83 ERA in eight starts this year. He will become the second member of the rotation to go on the DL in a span of three days. Right-hander Jesse Hahn was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, because of a strained right triceps