Mr. Met caught giving middle finger to fans, team issues apology

Mr. Met may have just three fingers and a thumb, but he got his point across.
The New York Mets’ oversized baseball-head mascot flashed his middle finger to fans during the team’s 7-1 loss on Wednesday night to the Milwaukee Brewers. The incident was recorded by a fan on a cellphone and went viral on social media.
The team quickly issued a statement.
A Mets official told the Associated Press that more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during the season, and the person who wore it Wednesday night will not do so again.
Mr. Met is one of the sport’s most recognizable mascots and has been entertaining fans at games since 1964.
The incident coincides with the tumultuous season the Mets have been experiencing. The team is without ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard, closer Jeurys Familia and slugger Yoenis Cespedes due to injury; it suspended Matt Harvey three days for violating team rules; and after Wednesday’s loss, the team sits five games below .500 at 23-28, which is nine games behind National League East leading Washington Nationals.
