Video: Watch Bryce Harper and Hunter Stickland ignite a brawl during Nationals-Giants game

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper charged the mound and engaged in a brawl after he was hit by a pitch from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland on Monday afternoon in San Francisco.

Both players landed punches to the head of the other before teammates from the benches and bullpen engulfed and separated them.

Harper, who has drawn the ire of Strickland in the past for leaving the batter’s box in a leisurely manner after crushing a home run, was drilled with a 98-mph fastball in the right hip during the eighth inning.

After pointing a finger toward Strickland and dropping the bat, Harper sprinted toward the mound, removed his helmet and awkwardly flung it well to the side of Strickland, who turned away briefly before squaring up with the Nationals star.

Strickland was eventually dragged away by teammates to the dugout.

Their beef began in the 2014 NLDS when Harper crushed a pair of homers off Strickland. During Game 4, Harper stared down Strickland while round the bases as the Giants reliever had some choice words for him.

The Nationals went on to win the Monday game 3-0.