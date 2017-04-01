NL Central preview: Cubs have the upper hand

A look at how the National League Central is likely to play out during the 2017 season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | CHICAGO CUBS
2016 | 103-58, 1st in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Javier Baez, breakout star in the World Baseball Classic, can’t crack the starting lineup. Kyle Hendricks, who started Game 7 of the World Series and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting, is the fifth starter. There is a potential weak spot — limited depth beyond those atop the rotation — but so much is so good here that Fortune ranked Theo Epstein the world’s greatest leader, two spots ahead of Pope Francis. Ending curses from 1918 (Boston Red Sox) and 1908 (Cubs) is apparently beyond divine.
Starting lineup:
LF; Kyle Schwarber
3B; Kris Bryant
1B; Anthony Rizzo
2B; Ben Zobrist
SS; Addison Russell
RF; Jason Heyward
C; Willson Contreras
CF; Albert Almora/Jon Jay
Pitching rotation:
LH; Jon Lester
RH; Jake Arrieta
RH; John Lackey
LH; Brett Anderson
RH; Kyle Hendricks
Closer:
RH; Wade Davis
::
2 | ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
2016 | 86-76, 2nd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
The Cardinals could miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08. They ranked third in the NL in runs last year, so they spent $82.5 million on … center fielder Dexter Fowler. They ranked last in the NL with 35 stolen bases, but Fowler stole just 13 last year. October depends less on running and more on a rotation, with Lance Lynn coming off elbow surgery and Adam Wainwright (4.62), Mike Leake (4.69) and Michael Wacha (5.09) coming off poor seasons.
Starting lineup:
CF; Dexter Fowler
SS; Aldemys Diaz
1B; Matt Carpenter
3B; Jhonny Peralta
RF; Stephen Piscotty
LF; Randal Grichuk
2B; Kolten Wong
Pitching rotation:
RH; Carlos Martinez
RH; Adam Wainwright
RH; Lance Lynn
RH; Mike Leake
RH; Michael Wacha
Closer:
RH; Seung Hwan Oh
::
3 | PITTSBURGH PIRATES
2016 | 78-83, 3rd in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2015
Andrew McCutchen is the heartbeat of the Pirates, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 NL MVP, the center fielder for the first three Pittsburgh playoff teams since Barry Bonds played there. But McCutchen had his worst season last year, his guaranteed contract expires this year, and he turned 30 in between. The Pirates tried to trade him last winter and moved him to right field this spring. Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco are underrated, but the Pirates can’t contend if McCutchen is their third-best outfielder again this season.
Starting lineup:
2B; Josh Harrison
CF; Starling Marte
RF; Andrew McCutchen
LF; Gregory Polanco
3B; David Freese
1B; Josh Bell
SS; Jordy Mercer
Pitching rotation:
RH; Gerrit Cole
RH; Jameson Taillon
RH; Ivan Nova
RH; Chad Kuhl
LH; Steven Brault/LH; Drew Hutchison
Closer:
LH; Tony Watson
::
4 | CINCINNATI REDS
2016 | 68-94, 5th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2013
Scott Schebler was so low on the Dodgers’ outfield depth chart that the team happily included him in a three-for-three prospect trade. He had limited upside, and was just as old as the established Yasiel Puig. Yet, Schebler had a better on-base percentage and slugging percentage than Puig last year. The Reds traded Brandon Phillips to make room for Jose Peraza, giving them two regulars from the deal. The Dodgers’ take: Trayce Thompson (13 homers), Frankie Montas (included in Rich Hill trade), Micah Johnson (designated for assignment).
Starting lineup:
CF; Billy Hamilton
SS; Zack Cozart
1B; Joey Votto
LF; Adam Duvall
RF; Scott Schebler
3B; Eugenio Suarez
2B; Jose Peraza
Pitching rotation:
RH; Scott Feldman
LH; Brandon Finnegan
LH; Amir Garrett
RH; Bronson Arroyo
RH; Rookie Davis
Closer:
RH; Raisel Iglesias
::
5 | MILWAUKEE BREWERS
2016 | 73-89, 4th in Central
Last year in playoffs | 2013
The Dodgers prefer not to pay market rate for a star hitter when they can believe they can get similar production at less cost and risk from a platoon. But if the Dodgers can’t hit left-handers again — they hit an MLB-worst .213 against left-handers last season — it might be time to bring Ryan Braun home, as the full-time left fielder. The last Dodger to start 100 games in left field was Luis Gonzalez, in 2007. The Brewers are rebuilding, and they’ll run a lot during the process.
Starting lineup:
2B; Jonathan Villar
CF; Keon Broxton
LF; Ryan Braun
1B; Eric Thames
RF; Domingo Santana
3B; Travis Shaw
C; Jett Bandy/Manny Pina
SS; Orlando Arcia
Pitching rotation:
RH; Junior Guerra
RH; Kyle Davies
RH; Wily Peralta
RH; Matt Garza
RH; Jimmy Nelson
Closer:
RH; Neftali Feliz
