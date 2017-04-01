NL West preview: Dodgers are the team to beat

A look at how the National League West is likely to play out during the 2017 MLB season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)
1 | DODGERS
2016 | 91-71, 1st in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Andrew Friedman’s depth strategy paid off last season, when the Dodgers faced their doomsday scenario and survived. Clayton Kershaw was on the disabled list for more than two months, and the only other National League teams to use as many starting pitchers finished last. The Dodgers finished first, and a fifth consecutive division title appears almost inevitable, but there is no comparable depth for the new doomsday scenario: What if Corey Seager misses two months?
Starting lineup
2B: Logan Forsythe
SS: Corey Seager
3B: Justin Turner
1B: Adrian Gonzalez
C: Yasmani Grandal
CF: Joc Pederson
RF: Yasiel Puig
LF: Andrew Toles
Pitching rotation
LH: Clayton Kershaw
RH: Kenta Maeda
LH: Rich Hill
RH: Brandon McCarthy
LH: Hyun-Jin Ryu
Closer
RH: Kenley Jansen
::
2 | SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
2016 | 87-75, 2nd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2016
If Justin Turner had signed with the Giants instead of the Dodgers, San Francisco would have been the trendy pick to win the NL West, with sturdier starting pitching and Belt, Posey and Turner in the heart of the lineup. But the Giants zipped their wallets after spending $62 million on 32-year-old closer Mark Melancon. That’s not all — after leading the majors in blown save opportunities last year, they also blew out relievers Santiago Casilla, Javier Lopez and Sergio Romo.
Starting lineup
CF: Denard Span
2B: Joe Panik
1B: Brandon Belt
C: Buster Posey
SS: Brandon Crawford
RF: Hunter Pence
LF: Jarrett Parker
3B: Eduardo Nunez
Pitching rotation
RH: Johnny Cueto
LH: Matt Moore
RH: Jeff Samardzija
RH: Matt Cain
Closer
RH: Mel Melancon
::
3 | ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
2016 | 69-93, 4th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2011
This could be a sneaky good team. The Diamondbacks scored more runs than the Dodgers or Giants last year, even with A.J. Pollock out for almost all the year and Paul Goldschmidt leading the league in walks. But that rotation: Zack Greinke was decent, Shelby Miller was awful and everyone else was just plain bad. There are potential rebound arms everywhere, and if not, well, at least the Diamondbacks sell a $2 hot dog.
Starting lineup
CF: A.J. Pollock
SS: Chris Owings
1B: Paul Goldschmidt
3B: Jake Lamb
2B: Brandon Drury
RF: David Peralta
LF: Yasmany Tomas
C: Jeff Mathis
Pitching rotation
RH: Zack Greinke
LH: Taijuan Walker
LH: Robbie Ray
RH: Shelby Miller
LH: Patrick Corbin
Closer
RH: Fernando Rodney
::
4 | COLORADO ROCKIES
2016 | 75-87, 3rd in West
Last year in playoffs | 2009
The spring has been cruel to the Rockies, with first baseman Ian Desmond, left fielder David Dahl and catcher Tom Murphy all suffering injuries, and pitcher Chad Bettis leaving the team to undergo treatment for testicular cancer. The position players should return relatively soon, but the Rockies are expected to open the season with Antonio Senzatela, 22, and Kyle Freeland, 23, in the rotation. Major league experience: none. Home ballpark: Coors Field.
Starting lineup
CF: Charlie Blackmon
2B: DJ LeMahieu
RF: Carlos Gonzalez
3B: Nolan Arenado
SS: Trevor Story
LF: Gerardo Parra
1B: Mark Reynolds
C: Tony Wolters
Pitching rotation
RH: Jon Gray
LH: Tyler Anderson
RH: Tyler Chatwood
LH: Kyle Freeland
RH: Antonio Senzatela
Closer
RH: Greg Holland
::
5 | SAN DIEGO PADRES
2016 | 68-94, 5th in West
Last year in playoffs | 2006
The Padres threw a Petco Park rally in February, inviting fans to trade in their used and now useless Chargers gear for some Padres wear. The Padres have the town to themselves — the only major league team not to share a market with an NFL, NBA or NHL team — but the timing of their rebuilding plan could not be worse. They spent more money on Latin American amateurs last year than they will on their major league payroll this year, which should pay off in 2019 or so.
Starting lineup
CF: Travis Jankowski
1B: Wil Myers
2B: Yangervis Solarte
RF: Hunter Renfroe
C: Austin Hedges
3B: Cory Spangenberg
LF: Jabari Blash
SS: Erick Aybar
Pitching rotation
RH: Jhoulys Chacin
LH: Clayton Richard
RH: Jered Weaver
RH: Trevor Cahill
RH: Luis Perdomo
Closer
RH: Brandon Maurer
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin