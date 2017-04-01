NL West preview: Dodgers are the team to beat

A look at how the National League West is likely to play out during the 2017 MLB season. (Listed in order of predicted finish. Lineups are projections as of March 28.)

1 | DODGERS

2016 | 91-71, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2016

Andrew Friedman’s depth strategy paid off last season, when the Dodgers faced their doomsday scenario and survived. Clayton Kershaw was on the disabled list for more than two months, and the only other National League teams to use as many starting pitchers finished last. The Dodgers finished first, and a fifth consecutive division title appears almost inevitable, but there is no comparable depth for the new doomsday scenario: What if Corey Seager misses two months?

Starting lineup

2B: Logan Forsythe

SS: Corey Seager

3B: Justin Turner

1B: Adrian Gonzalez

C: Yasmani Grandal

CF: Joc Pederson

RF: Yasiel Puig

LF: Andrew Toles

Pitching rotation

LH: Clayton Kershaw

RH: Kenta Maeda

LH: Rich Hill

RH: Brandon McCarthy

LH: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Closer

RH: Kenley Jansen

::

2 | SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2016 | 87-75, 2nd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2016

If Justin Turner had signed with the Giants instead of the Dodgers, San Francisco would have been the trendy pick to win the NL West, with sturdier starting pitching and Belt, Posey and Turner in the heart of the lineup. But the Giants zipped their wallets after spending $62 million on 32-year-old closer Mark Melancon. That’s not all — after leading the majors in blown save opportunities last year, they also blew out relievers Santiago Casilla, Javier Lopez and Sergio Romo.

Starting lineup

CF: Denard Span

2B: Joe Panik

1B: Brandon Belt

C: Buster Posey

SS: Brandon Crawford

RF: Hunter Pence

LF: Jarrett Parker

3B: Eduardo Nunez

Pitching rotation

LH: Madison Bumgarner

RH: Johnny Cueto

LH: Matt Moore

RH: Jeff Samardzija

RH: Matt Cain

Closer

RH: Mel Melancon

::

3 | ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2016 | 69-93, 4th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2011

This could be a sneaky good team. The Diamondbacks scored more runs than the Dodgers or Giants last year, even with A.J. Pollock out for almost all the year and Paul Goldschmidt leading the league in walks. But that rotation: Zack Greinke was decent, Shelby Miller was awful and everyone else was just plain bad. There are potential rebound arms everywhere, and if not, well, at least the Diamondbacks sell a $2 hot dog.

Starting lineup

CF: A.J. Pollock

SS: Chris Owings

1B: Paul Goldschmidt

3B: Jake Lamb

2B: Brandon Drury

RF: David Peralta

LF: Yasmany Tomas

C: Jeff Mathis

Pitching rotation

RH: Zack Greinke

LH: Taijuan Walker

LH: Robbie Ray

RH: Shelby Miller

LH: Patrick Corbin

Closer

RH: Fernando Rodney

::

4 | COLORADO ROCKIES

2016 | 75-87, 3rd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2009

The spring has been cruel to the Rockies, with first baseman Ian Desmond, left fielder David Dahl and catcher Tom Murphy all suffering injuries, and pitcher Chad Bettis leaving the team to undergo treatment for testicular cancer. The position players should return relatively soon, but the Rockies are expected to open the season with Antonio Senzatela, 22, and Kyle Freeland, 23, in the rotation. Major league experience: none. Home ballpark: Coors Field.

Starting lineup

CF: Charlie Blackmon

2B: DJ LeMahieu

RF: Carlos Gonzalez

3B: Nolan Arenado

SS: Trevor Story

LF: Gerardo Parra

1B: Mark Reynolds

C: Tony Wolters

Pitching rotation

RH: Jon Gray

LH: Tyler Anderson

RH: Tyler Chatwood