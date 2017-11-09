Dodgers' Seager, Angels' Upton win Silver Slugger awards

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Angels left fielder Justin Upton each won a Silver Slugger award on Thursday.

The award honors the best offensive player at each position, as voted by managers and coaches in each league.

Seager won the National League Silver Slugger award for the second time in two seasons as the Dodgers’ shortstop. He batted .295 with 22 home runs.

Seager hit 26 home runs last year. In the 134-year history of the franchise, only one other shortstop has hit 20 home runs: Glenn Wright in 1930.

Upton won his third Silver Slugger award. He hit .273 with 35 home runs, including seven in 27 games after the Angels acquired him from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31.

Upton won his first American League Silver Slugger after winning two in the NL, for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011) and Atlanta Braves (2014).

The Angels last week agreed with Upton on a $106-million deal that extends his stay in Anaheim through 2022.

Here is the complete list of Silver Slugger winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York

First base — Eric Hosmer, Kansas City

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

Outfield — Justin Upton, Angels

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Seattle

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco

First base — Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona

Second base — Daniel Murphy, Washington

Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Shortstop — Corey Seager, Dodgers

Outfield — Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

Outfield — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami

Outfield — Marcell Ozuna, Miami

Pitcher — Adam Wainright, St. Louis

