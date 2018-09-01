Stat corner: Max Muncy and the missing RBIs

Max Muncy of the Dodgers has hit 30 homers this season, but has only 59 RBIs, meaning he has driven himself in more than he has all other Dodger players combined. In baseball history, only 12 players have hit 30 or more homers and had fewer than 70 RBIs. A look:
Kyle Schwarber, 2017 Chicago Cubs, 59 RBIs, 30 homers
Curtis Granderson, 2016 New York Mets, 59 RBIs, 30 homers
Jedd Gyorko, 2016 St. Louis Cardinals, 59 RBIs, 30 homers
Eric Thames, 2017 Milwaukee Brewers, 63 RBIs, 31 homers
Lucas Duda, 2017 NY Mets/Tampa Bay Rays, 64 RBIs, 30 homers
Rob Deer, 1992 Detroit Tigers, 64 RBIs, 32 homers
Felix Mantilla, 1964 Boston Red Sox, 64 RBIs, 30 homers
Scott Schebler, 2017 Cincinnati Reds, 67 RBIs, 30 homers
Hanley Ramirez, 2008 Florida Marlins, 67 RBIs, 33 homers
Brad Wilkerson, 2004 Montreal Expos, 67 RBIs, 32 homers
Chris Young, 2007 Arizona Diamondbacks, 68 RBIs, 32 homers
Brook Jacoby, 1987 Cleveland Indians, 69 RBIs, 32 homers
Note: Numbers are through Thursday. Mike Trout of the Angels (31 homers, 62 RBIs) also has a chance to join this list.
Source: baseball-reference.com