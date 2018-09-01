Advertisement

Stat corner: Max Muncy and the missing RBIs

Houston Mitchell
By
Sep 01, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Max Muncy (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Max Muncy of the Dodgers has hit 30 homers this season, but has only 59 RBIs, meaning he has driven himself in more than he has all other Dodger players combined. In baseball history, only 12 players have hit 30 or more homers and had fewer than 70 RBIs. A look:

Kyle Schwarber, 2017 Chicago Cubs, 59 RBIs, 30 homers

Curtis Granderson, 2016 New York Mets, 59 RBIs, 30 homers

Jedd Gyorko, 2016 St. Louis Cardinals, 59 RBIs, 30 homers

Eric Thames, 2017 Milwaukee Brewers, 63 RBIs, 31 homers

Lucas Duda, 2017 NY Mets/Tampa Bay Rays, 64 RBIs, 30 homers

Rob Deer, 1992 Detroit Tigers, 64 RBIs, 32 homers

Felix Mantilla, 1964 Boston Red Sox, 64 RBIs, 30 homers

Scott Schebler, 2017 Cincinnati Reds, 67 RBIs, 30 homers

Hanley Ramirez, 2008 Florida Marlins, 67 RBIs, 33 homers

Brad Wilkerson, 2004 Montreal Expos, 67 RBIs, 32 homers

Chris Young, 2007 Arizona Diamondbacks, 68 RBIs, 32 homers

Brook Jacoby, 1987 Cleveland Indians, 69 RBIs, 32 homers

Note: Numbers are through Thursday. Mike Trout of the Angels (31 homers, 62 RBIs) also has a chance to join this list.

Source: baseball-reference.com

