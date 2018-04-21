Three up, three down: Bartolo Colon is back, Bryan Price paid the price for Reds' failures

Red scapegoat: As Bryan Price neared the end of his fourth season as Reds manager last September, general manager Dick Williams invited him back for 2018. After the Reds started 3-15, Williams fired Price. That reflects poorly on Williams, an executive in the Reds' front office for the entirety of Price's tenure. As the old saying goes, you can't fire the players, but there should be nothing Williams knows about Price now that he did not know last September. Bottom line: The Reds can't pitch, again. That's on Williams, the son of one of the Reds' owners. On the race to replace Price: Jim Riggleman is the interim manager, hometown hero Barry Larkin has stumped for the job and former Red Sox manager John Farrell is a Reds scout.