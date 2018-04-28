Three up, three down: Angels' 2009 draftees have big week; Mets' Dark Knight has dark days

Missing Yu: The Dodgers said they could not fit Yu Darvish into their budget, so he signed with the Cubs for $126 million, the largest contract awarded to any free-agent pitcher last winter. Darvish, last seen in this locale in the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series, did not win any of first four starts for the Cubs. He did post a 6.86 ERA and, when he blew up in the fifth inning for the third time, catcher Willson Contreras called him out: "It got us (expletive) up." Darvish pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on Friday. But, en route to what would have been his first major league triple, he slipped rounding second and fell face-first. "Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren't athletes thing," Justin Verlander tweeted.