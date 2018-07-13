Three up, three down: Blake Treinen is on fire, Dexter Fowler isn't

Down time: A lack of action is a bigger problem in today’s game than pace of play. According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, Major League Baseball is on pace for fewer than 50 balls in play per game for the first time ever. The current average of 49.7 balls in play is well below the average of 54.3 in 2008 and 58.0 in 1978. The league batting average of .247 entering the weekend is eight points down from last year’s .255 and threatens to finish the season under .250 for the the first time since 1972, the year before the AL adopted the designated hitter. The team average of 8.42 hits per game is down from 8.69 last season and isthe lowest pace since 8.19 in 1972. Teams are also averaging 8.52 strikeouts a game, the most in baseball history and up from 8.25 in 2017. Entering Friday, there have been more strikeouts than hits. No season in history has ended with more strikeouts than hits.