Three up, three down: Mike Trout wins the week

Face of D.C.: Bryce Harper fought back tears Monday night, sitting next to his father as he tried to put joy into words after winning the home run derby. The Nationals drafted him eight years ago, when he was 17, and he talked about growing into a man in Washington, not just with fans and teammates but with security guards and parking lot attendants. “This wasn’t only for me and my family and everybody like that,” he said, “but this is for the cook, the guy that works the front, the people that work upstairs.” For years, whenever he was asked about where he might want to go in free agency, Harper has replied by speaking highly of Washington. If Harper lingers on the market this winter as other clients of agent Scott Boras did last winter — Jake Arrieta, Eric Hosmer, J.D. Martinez — we wonder if Harper tells Boras to get a deal done in D.C.