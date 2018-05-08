Yankees, Red Sox to play in London next season

London calling? For the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, yes indeed.
The Red Sox and Yankees will play a two-game series there next season, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
The league's first London games highlight an expanding international schedule under which eight teams will play on three continents in 14 months.
The Dodgers and San Diego Padres played last weekend in Monterrey, Mexico, two weeks after the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins played in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners are set to open the 2019 season in Tokyo. The Red Sox and Yankees will play June 29-30 at London Stadium, the main venue of the 2012 Olympic Games.
The stadium was used primarily for track and field at the Olympics. Since then, it has served as the home of the Premier League's West Ham soccer club.
The stadium "will take on a baseball configuration for the event," the league said. The league also said two other teams, as yet undetermined, would play there in 2020.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan dispensed with the traditional British modesty in his statement welcoming the series.
"This is a major coup demonstrating, once again, that London is the sporting capital of the world," Khan said.
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin