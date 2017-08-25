Five suspended, 12 fined for Yankees-Tigers brawls

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was suspended seven games for fighting Friday, one of five suspensions announced in the wake of Thursday’s brawls between the Tigers and New York Yankees.

Cabrera received the longest suspension, cited for “inciting the first bench-clearing incident,” when he triggered a dispute with Yankees catcher Austin Romine.

Romine was suspended two games for fighting.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, caught on video delivering sucker punches, was suspended four games for fighting.

Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson was suspended for “intentionally throwing” at Yankees infielder Todd Frazier after warnings had been issued. Wilson’s actions triggered the third of the day’s bench-clearing incidents. No other pitcher confessed intent; no other pitcher was suspended.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game because Wilson did not abide by the warnings.

All five parties were fined, as were Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias and six members of the Yankees: manager Joe Girardi, bench coach Rob Thomson, outfielder Brett Gardner, pitcher Tommy Kahnle, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier — the latter two for entering the field while on the disabled list.

All players can appeal their suspensions.

