Alabama sets two new records in this week's top 25 poll

This week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll saw little movement within the top 10, but Alabama made history.
Alabama again finds itself at the top spot with 54 first-place votes, followed by Clemson at No. 2 with six first-place votes, and Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.
Wisconsin again held its lone first-place vote and fell just one spot to No. 6.
Alabama now has the most weeks being ranked No. 1 of any school with 106, passing Ohio State’s record, and most wins being ranked at the top spot with 76.
The biggest gainer in this week’s poll was Boise State, rising three spots from No. 20 to No. 17. Michigan State took the biggest stumble after its 16-13 loss to Arizona State late Saturday, falling from No. 15 to No. 25.
Newcomers in the poll include No. 23 Arizona State and No. 24 Oklahoma State.
USC fell five spots to No. 22 after its 17-3 loss to Stanford. Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Washington and No. 20 Oregon. Utah, Colorado and Washington State all received votes at 92, 25 and four respectively.
1. Alabama (54)
2. Clemson (6)
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin (1)
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Louisiana State
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. Texas Christian
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. Central Florida
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami, Fla.
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
The next poll will be released next Sunday.