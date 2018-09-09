Advertisement

Alabama sets two new records in this week's top 25 poll

Eduardo Gonzalez
By
Sep 09, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief, left, celebrates with wide receiver Tyrell Shavers after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas State during the second half on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 57-7. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

This week’s Associated Press top 25 football poll saw little movement within the top 10, but Alabama made history.

Alabama again finds itself at the top spot with 54 first-place votes, followed by Clemson at No. 2 with six first-place votes, and Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma rounding out the top five.

Wisconsin again held its lone first-place vote and fell just one spot to No. 6.

Alabama now has the most weeks being ranked No. 1 of any school with 106, passing Ohio State’s record, and most wins being ranked at the top spot with 76.

The biggest gainer in this week’s poll was Boise State, rising three spots from No. 20 to No. 17. Michigan State took the biggest stumble after its 16-13 loss to Arizona State late Saturday, falling from No. 15 to No. 25.

Newcomers in the poll include No. 23 Arizona State and No. 24 Oklahoma State.

USC fell five spots to No. 22 after its 17-3 loss to Stanford. Other Pac-12 teams ranked include No. 9 Stanford, No. 10 Washington and No. 20 Oregon. Utah, Colorado and Washington State all received votes at 92, 25 and four respectively.

1. Alabama (54)

2. Clemson (6)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin (1)

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. Louisiana State

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. Texas Christian

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. Central Florida

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami, Fla.

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

The next poll will be released next Sunday.

