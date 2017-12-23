Armed Forces Bowl: Army defeats San Diego State with late-game touchdowns

Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl.

After Rashaad Penny's fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the tying score and winning conversion.

The Aztecs made multiple laterals on the game's final play from their 40. The final lateral was grabbed by Army's Elijah Riley, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

The Black Knights tied a school record for wins set by the 1996 team.

Penny ran for 221 yards, his fifth straight game of at least 200 yards.

Penny's scores came on runs of 81, on his first carry, 31, 49 and 4 yards. Juwan Washington added the Aztecs' other touchdown on a 78-yard kickoff return.

Army dominated the time of possession with its option offense. The Black Knights ran 91 plays to the Aztecs' 30 and held the ball for 46:00 to San Diego State's 13:53.

Woolfolk ran for two touchdowns, and Ahmad Bradshaw and Andy Davidson ran for one each.