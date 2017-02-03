Baylor regents lawsuit says Art Briles knew about misconduct by football players

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles dropped his libel lawsuit against three Baylor regents and a university vice president on Wednesday, and a new court filing may be the reason.

The filing by the three Baylor regents says that Briles and his staff not only knew about multiple sexual assault allegations and other wrongdoing committed by the players but attempted to protect the players while showing little concern for the law and potential victims.

The law firm Pepper Hamilton discovered text messages as part of its independent investigation into the allegations, the filing says.

Pepper Hamilton LLP (Pepper Hamilton LLP)

Pepper Hamilton LLP (Pepper Hamilton LLP)

Pepper Hamilton LLP (Pepper Hamilton LLP)

The text messages reveal Briles and his staff tried to bury the misconduct committed by players, prevented incidences from being reported to the police and to judicial affairs, the regents said.

Briles was fired last May after an internal investigation determined the football program acted as if it was “above the rules.”

A lawsuit filed by a Baylor student last week alleges there were at least 52 rapes committed by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Caption The Rams introduce Sean McVay as their new coach The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference. The Rams introduced Sean McVay as their new coach. Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry react to his first news conference.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com