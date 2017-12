Expert bowl-game picks: Either Oklahoma or Georgia will earn a rose

The Los Angeles Times’ college football experts — it’s how they refer to themselves — make choices on the remaining bowl games.

Ben Bolch

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Texas A&M, 30-23

North Carolina State vs. Arizona State: North Carolina State, 28-24

Kentucky vs. Northwestern: Northwestern, 24-14

Utah State vs. New Mexico State: Utah State, 30-20

USC vs. Ohio State: Ohio State, 35-28

Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State, 27-24

Iowa State vs. Memphis: Iowa State, 31-28

Washington vs. Penn State: Washington, 24-17

Wisconsin vs. Miami: Wisconsin, 32-20

Michigan vs. South Carolina: Michigan, 27-14

Central Florida vs. Auburn: Central Florida, 42-34

Notre Dame vs. Louisiana State: Notre Dame, 31-21

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 31-24

Alabama vs. Clemson: Clemson, 28-21

Zach Helfand

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Wake Forest, 41-35

North Carolina State vs. Arizona State: North Carolina State, 42-28

Kentucky vs. Northwestern: Northwestern, 28-24

Utah State vs. New Mexico State: New Mexico State, 35-31

USC vs. Ohio State: USC, 42-41

Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Mississippi State, 35-27

Iowa State vs. Memphis: Iowa State, 30-27

Washington vs. Penn State: Penn State, 27-17

Wisconsin vs. Miami: Wisconsin, 24-21

Michigan vs. South Carolina: Michigan, 21-10

Central Florida vs. Auburn: Auburn, 34-24

Notre Dame vs. Louisiana State: Notre Dame, 28-21

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 32-30

Alabama vs. Clemson: Clemson, 27-24

Mike Hiserman

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Texas A&M, 31-17

North Carolina State vs. Arizona State: North Carolina State, 30-28

Kentucky vs. Northwestern: Northwestern, 27-10

Utah State vs. New Mexico State: Utah State, 28-17

USC vs. Ohio State: Ohio State, 45-38

Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Louisville, 35-31

Iowa State vs. Memphis: Iowa State, 38-24

Washington vs. Penn State: Penn State, 31-30

Wisconsin vs. Miami: Wisconsin, 28-24

Michigan vs. South Carolina: Michigan, 24-14

Central Florida vs. Auburn: Auburn, 45-28

Notre Dame vs. Louisiana State: Notre Dame, 27-17

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Georgia, 31-30

Alabama vs. Clemson: Alabama, 27-24

Angel Rodriguez

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Wake Forest, 27-21

North Carolina State vs. Arizona State: North Carolina State, 21-10

Kentucky vs. Northwestern: Northwestern, 27-16

Utah State vs. New Mexico State: Utah State, 32-14

USC vs. Ohio State: USC, 24-23

Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Louisville, 42-18

Iowa State vs. Memphis: Memphis, 27-13

Washington vs. Penn State: Penn State, 28-17

Wisconsin vs. Miami: Miami, 34-21

Michigan vs. South Carolina: Michigan, 21-10

Central Florida vs. Auburn: Auburn, 28-18

Notre Dame vs. Louisiana State: Notre Dame, 32-21

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Georgia, 35-28

Alabama vs. Clemson: Clemson, 28-13

David Wharton

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Wake Forest, 33-28

North Carolina State vs. Arizona State: North Carolina State, 35-31

Kentucky vs. Northwestern: Northwestern, 27-17

Utah State vs. New Mexico State: Utah State, 28-27

USC vs. Ohio State: USC, 31-27

Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Louisville, 35-27

Iowa State vs. Memphis: Memphis, 34-31

Washington vs. Penn State: Penn State, 27-24

Wisconsin vs. Miami: Wisconsin, 28-20

Michigan vs. South Carolina: Michigan, 27-21

Central Florida vs. Auburn: Auburn, 35-28

Notre Dame vs. Louisiana State: Louisiana State, 24-21

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 42-30

Alabama vs. Clemson: Clemson, 24-21

Expert: last picks; season*

Bolch: 8-6; 98-64

Helfand: 9-5; 95-67

Hiserman: 9-5; 98-64

Rodriguez: 8-6; 99-63

Wharton: 9-5; 109-53

*Through games of Dec. 27