Five story lines to look for from this week's Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs

It’s the Distaff that has the interesting back stories. The favorite will likely be Monomoy Girl, who was undefeated this year until she was disqualified to second, and Midnight Bisou, who’s also entered in the Distaff, was moved to first. Monomoy Girl has crossed the finish line first in nine of 10 lifetime races. And then there is Abel Tasman, who was looking strong with a couple of Grade 1 wins until an unexplained fifth in the Zenyatta Stakes at Santa Anita.