The Juvenile is Friday's marquee race at the Breeders' Cup, but many top 2-year-olds will be missing

Instagrand, who won his only two races by a combined 20 lengths, has been shelved for the rest of the year to get ready for his 3-year-old campaign. Roadster, after running two races, was given the rest of the year off to mature and should be back in February. In fact, the top six horses in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile futures pool, which closed on Sept. 2, are skipping the race, mostly because they just needed more time to be ready for next year. Instagrand was the pool favorite at 7-2 and Roadster was second at 6-1.