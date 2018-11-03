Baffert has another Derby contender as Game Winner takes Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

Complexity, the second favorite behind Game Winner, broke on top and seemed to have a comfortable lead in the 1 1/16-mile race. But after about three-quarters of a mile, Knicks Go poked his head in front and Game Winner had worked his way from seventh to third. Knicks Go took the lead entering the stretch as Game Winner came up on his outside. They ran stride for stride, even bumping each other, until the final 200 yards when Game Winner took command.