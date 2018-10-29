Breeders' Cup draw isn't kind to Accelerate and other favorites

Trainer John Sadler, who must feel snakebit having not won a single of his 41 Breeders’ Cup starts, was hit when both of his favorites drew the far outside. In addition to Accelerate, he will have Catalina Cruiser in the Dirt Mile. The undefeated colt drew the far outside, the nine, and is listed as the 8-5 favorite. On a positive note, the field doesn’t have the maximum number of entries, so his post shouldn’t be as difficult.