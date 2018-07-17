For two-time U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka, the chip on his shoulder is still there entering the British Open

“I was definitely more relaxed,” said Koepka, who collected about $35,000 for winning the Scottish Hydro Challenge, compared to $2.16 million for the U.S. Open. “When we were playing, it felt like the whole tour was on the plane, and then you’d get there and there’s two hotels, and everybody is staying in a small town and goes and eats together. I found that so much fun. The whole restaurant is basically guys that are playing the event and their families or whatever.