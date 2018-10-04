UCLA, USC football coaches rank well down the list in annual salary

As UCLA and USC struggle through this college football season, it just might be that the teams are getting what they pay for.
Bruins coach Chip Kelly and the Trojans’ Clay Helton rank 40th and 47th, respectively, when it comes to salaries nationwide, according to USA Today’s annual database.
Kelly is slated to earn $3.3 million, the report said. Helton will be paid about $2.6 million.
That puts them behind other Pac-12 coaches such as Chris Petersen of Washington, David Shaw of Stanford and Kyle Whittingham of Utah.
Their salaries also pale in comparison to the game’s biggest earners.
At top-ranked Alabama, coach Nick Saban saw his pay drop from last season — when it included a hefty bonus — but still stands atop the list at $8.3 million.
Urban Meyer of No. 3 Ohio State is in second place with $7.6 million, though he was docked almost $600,000 while serving a three-game suspension in the Zach Smith scandal.
Jim Harbaugh of No. 15 Michigan and Jimbo Fisher of unranked Texas A&M will receive $7.5 million each.