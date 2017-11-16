College basketball: Xavier pulls away to defeat Wisconsin

Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, including back-to-back three-pointers in a decisive run over the final 1:47, to help No. 15 Xavier pull away late for an 80-70 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in Madison, Wis., in one of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

J.P. Macura added 20 points for the Musketeers (3-0), who won at a tough road venue following two easy home nonconference victories to open the season.

Ethan Happ led Wisconsin (2-1) with 21 points and eight assists.

Bluiett took control in the closing minutes, scoring 10 of Xavier’s final 14 points. His three-pointer with 1:47 left bounced high off the rim before falling through the hoop to put Xavier up for good 69-66.

The senior pumped his arm energetically in the direction of the Musketeers’ bench as he ran back on defense.

at No. 3 Arizona 91, Cal State Bakersfield 59: Allonzo Trier made eight of nine shots, including all three three-point attempts, for 28 points and the Wildcats coasted to their third straight victory.

Freshman Deandre Ayton added 18 points, 16 in the second half, and grabbed 10 rebounds for Arizona (3-0).

at No. 8 Florida 108, North Florida 68: Behind a balanced effort and six double-figure scorers, the Gators dominated the visiting Ospreys.

Junior KeVaughn Allen was Florida’s top scorer with 18 points.

at No. 11 Miami 90, Florida A&M 59: Bruce Brown had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Hurricanes, who shot 59% and had six players in double figures.

No. 12 Cincinnati 97, Coppin State 54: Jarron Cumberland led the Bearcats’ opening blitz of 13 made shots.

The Bearcats (3-0) piled up 107 and 102 points while beating Savannah State and Western Carolina, and were trying to reach triple digits in three straight games for the first time in school history. They came up short, failing to make a field goal in the final four minutes.

at No. 13 Notre Dame 105, Chicago State 66: Sophomore guard T.J. Gibbs survived a scary second-half fall to score a career-high 23 points for the Fighting Irish.

Fred Sims Jr. led Chicago State (1-3) with 19 points.

Soutland games slated to be played Friday:

MEN

UC Santa Barbara at No. 16 Texas A&M 5 p.m. (Legends Classic)

UC Irvine at Kansas State 6 p.m. (Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational)

Northern Colorado at Pepperdine 7 p.m.

WOMEN

USC at Santa Clara 7 p.m.