College basketball: Seminoles top Gators

Terance Mann scored 25 points, CJ Walker added 17 and Florida State beat No. 5 Florida 83-66 on Monday night to remain undefeated.
The visiting Seminoles (7-0) also extended their winning streak against the Gators (5-2) to four, their longest in the 68-game history of the series.
at No. 23 Baylor 84, Sam Houston State 56: Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading six players who scored in double figures for the Bears (6-2) against the Bearkats (5-4).
SOUTHLAND
MEN
Games amongst Southland teams on Tuesday:
Nebraska Omaha at UC Santa Barbara — 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Pepperdine — 7 p.m.