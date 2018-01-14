College basketball: No. 3 Virginia gets eighth consecutive win against North Carolina State

Devon Hall scored a career-best 25 points and No. 3 Virginia pushed its winning streak to eight games with a 68-51 victory over North Carolina State on Sunday night.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points for the Cavaliers (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Virginia has won 11 consecutive regular-season meetings with the Wolfpack.

Torin Dorn scored 16 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-6, 2-3), who arrived with a 3-0 record against ranked teams.

The Wolfpack have beaten the No. 2 team twice — Arizona on Nov. 22 and Duke on Jan. 6 — and were coming off a 78-77 victory against No. 19 Clemson.

North Carolina State scoring leader Allerik Freeman (15.2 points per game) did not score in 29 minutes, missing all five of his shots from the field.

Virginia led 30-20 at the break and quickly built its margin to 37-20 in the opening minutes after halftime.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

USC 58, at Utah 47: Aliyah Mazyck made four three-point shots and scored 20 points to lead the Trojans (13-4, 3-3 Pac-12) to their third win in a row. Sadie Edwards had 12 of her 16 points in the first half for USC, which held the Utes (12-5, 3-3) to their lowest point total of the season.

No. 14 UCLA 93, at Colorado 55: Japreece Dean scored a career-high 21 points, 15 on three-point baskets, and the Bruins (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) cruised after opening with a 16-0 run. The Buffaloes (11-6, 2-4) scored only nine points in the opening quarter, all in the final 4 minutes 14 seconds.