College basketball: Duke bounces back with a rout

After its lowest-scoring game of the season, No. 4 Duke had no trouble putting up points on Notre Dame.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and tied a season high with 10 rebounds, and the Blue Devils routed the Fighting Irish 88-66 on Monday night.
Grayson Allen scored 18 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot nearly 55% after halftime and finished with 12 three-pointers.
They overcame a rare off night — by his high standards, anyway — from star freshman Marvin Bagley III, and bounced back from a two-point loss to No. 2 Virginia from what coach Mike Krzyzewski called "self-inflicted stuff." Duke has yet to lose consecutive games this season.
"I'm not saying Virginia wasn't worthy of winning, but we had a great shot at winning that game," Krzyzewski said. "And you worry about a hangover where you're still thinking about that. And that's what we've tried to address for the last couple of days, and I thought our team did that."
T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points and John Mooney added 14 with a career-high four three-pointers for the injury-riddled Fighting Irish (13-9, 3-6), who have lost six straight.
No. 7 Kansas 70, at Kansas State 56: Svi Mykhailiuk had 22 points to lead four Kansas players in double-figures, and the seventh-ranked Jayhawks beat Kansas State 70-56 on Monday night to retain sole possession of the Big 12 lead.
Devonte Graham added 16 points and Malik Newman had 13 for the Jayhawks (18-4, 7-2), who celebrated the Kansas Day holiday with their seventh straight victory over their biggest conference rival.
It was the first time in four meetings that the outcome was decided by more than three points.
Dean Wade had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Xavier Sneed scored 10 for the Wildcats (16-6, 5-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Leading scorer Barry Brown was held to nine points — about half his season average — on 4-of-16 shooting and 0 for 4 from the 3-point arc.
at No. 24 Michigan 58, Northwestern 47: Charles Matthews scored 14 points, and the Wolverines outlasted the Wildcats.
Michigan (18-6, 7-4 Big Ten) labored through an ugly first half but still led 21-19 after 20 minutes. The Wolverines ended up shooting just 42% from the field and seven for 25 from three-point range, but Northwestern (13-10, 4-6) couldn't take advantage.
Scottie Lindsey scored 15 points for the Wildcats, but no other Northwestern player had more than nine.