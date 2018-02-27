College basketball: Virginia Tech putback downs Duke

Chris Clarke tipped in a missed shot with 4 seconds remaining Monday night, and Virginia Tech stunned No. 5 Duke 64-63.
The Hokies (21-9, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had trailed almost the entire game before Nickeil Alexander-Walker's jumper sailed over the rim and Clarke grabbed it and laid it in.
Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with 17 points, Justin Bibbs had 14 on his Senior Night and Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 13.
Grayson Allen led Duke (24-6, 12-5) with 22 points, but his 3-point try before the buzzer missed. Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed the rebound, but the clock ran out before his layup went through.
The Blue Devils used an early 19-3 run to quiet the crowd and open a 29-14 lead, but the Hokies almost immediately responded by scoring 11 straight points with Alexander-Walker getting the first seven and Bibbs the last four. The Blue Devils' lead was 33-27 at halftime.
at No. 6 Kansas 80, Texas 70: Svi Mykhailiuk had 17 points, Devonte Graham added 10 and 11 assists and the Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) took control early, forcing the Longhorns (17-13, 7-10) to burn four timeouts in the first half.
Kerwin Roach II led the way for Texas, scoring 18 points and dishing out eight assists just days after hitting the game-winner against Oklahoma State. Jacob Young posted 14 points and five rebounds. The Longhorns were without star freshman Mo Bamba, who missed the game with a toe injury.
at No. 20 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas Tech 74: Jevon Carter scored 21 points and the Mountaineers (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) ended a second-place tie with the Red Raiders (22-8, 10-7) and moved closer to earning the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament with one game left.