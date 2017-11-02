College basketball: Auburn benches players in probe

Auburn will hold out sophomores Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy indefinitely in connection with a federal investigation into associate head basketball coach Chuck Person.

The athletic department sent out a statement announcing that the decision was made “to avoid any potential eligibility issues.” Wiley and Purifoy are among the Tigers' top players.

Person faces federal charges for allegedly receiving $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to a Pittsburgh-based financial advisor when they turn pro. He indicated that he paid $18,500 of the bribe money to the families of two unnamed recruits, according to documents.

Auburn hadn't previously identified the players linked to the investigation, part of a widespread corruption case around college basketball. The school said it would not have further comment because it's an ongoing investigation.

Georgia Tech has suspended starters Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie indefinitely after learning they accepted benefits in violation of NCAA rules. Georgia Tech said the two players would not accompany the team to China for its season opener against UCLA on Nov. 10.

Kentucky said that freshman guard Jemarl Baker will be sidelined for three months after surgery on his left knee, announcing that Baker underwent the operation last week.

Connecticut is in a familiar spot to start the women’s basketball season — No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. The Huskies were a unanimous choice in the top spot. It's the 12th time in school history that Connecticut has been No. 1 in the preseason poll, matching Tennessee for the most all-time. UCLA is No. 8.