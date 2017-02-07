College basketball roundup: Alabama wins in four overtimes

Riley Norris scored six points in the fourth and final overtime period, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, and Alabama outlasted No. 19 South Carolina, 90-86, on Tuesday night at Columbia, S.C.

Sindarius Thornwell finished with career highs of 44 points and 21 rebounds for the Gamecocks (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference). He made 25 free throws.

The Crimson Tide (14-9, 7-4) had a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point advantage with less than five minutes to go.

Avery Johnson Jr. and Ar’Mond Davis had career highs of 23 points and 19 points, respectively, for Alabama, which beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since winning at No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73, on Feb. 21, 2004.

Norris finished with 11 points.

at No. 2 Villanova 75, Georgetown 64: Josh Hart scored 25 points and the Wildcats (23-2, 10-2 Big East) survived a late run by the Hoyas (13-12, 4-8), who sliced a 17-point deficit to two points. The Hoyas just couldn’t stop Hart in the clutch. He scored 17 points in the first half and missed his first seven shots in the second. But he made a three-point basket to make it a seven-point lead and turned a steal into a layup that made it 70-60. L.J. Peak had 21 points for the Hoyas.

at No. 15 Kentucky 92, Louisiana State 85: Wenyen Gabriel scored a career-high 23 points, Malik Monk also had 23 and the Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 SEC) held on to win for only the second time in their last five games. Antonio Blakeney had a season-high 31 points and Brandon Sampson scored 17 for the Tigers (9-14, 1-10), who have lost 10 games in a row for the first time since 2011.

No. 17 Florida 72, at Georgia 60: Chris Chiozza scored 15 points and the Gators (19-5, 9-2 SEC) recovered after blowing a 16-point lead. Yante Maten led the Bulldogs (13-11, 4-7) with 19 points.

at Penn State 70, No. 21 Maryland 64: Lamar Stevens scored 25 points and the Nittany Lions (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten) pulled off the upset. Justin Jackson and Kevin Huerter each scored 12 points for the Terrapins (20-4, 8-3).