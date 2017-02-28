College basketball roundup: Wildcats erase big deficit, top Vanderbilt

Malik Monk scored 20 points after halftime, including 10 in the final 3 minutes 40 seconds, as No. 9 Kentucky rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit and held off Vanderbilt, 73-67, Tuesday night at Lexington, Ky., to clinch a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

The Wildcats overcame their largest deficit under Coach John Calipari, trailing by 19 points in the first half. And they were still down 47-34 with 13:51 to play.

Monk made a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:40 left, and his three with 49 seconds to go gave Kentucky a 69-62 lead. The freshman guard then made four free throws in the final 21 seconds to finish with 27 points for the Wildcats (25-5, 15-2).

Luke Kornet had 21 points for Vanderbilt (16-14, 9-8), whose winning streak ended at four games.

at No. 17 Duke 75, No. 15 Florida State 70: Freshman Frank Jackson scored a season-best 22 points, Luke Kennard had 17 and Amile Jefferson, playing in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-7, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak that had cost them a top-10 ranking. Dwayne Bacon scored 19 for the Seminoles (23-7, 11-6).

at No. 16 Purdue 86, Indiana 75: Dakota Mathias scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half, Caleb Swanigan had 17 of his 21 in the second, and the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-4) clinched a share of the Big Ten title. Purdue broke a tie with its state rival by claiming a record 23rd conference championship. The Hoosiers (16-14, 6-11) have lost eight of 10.

at No. 24 Iowa State 86, Oklahoma State 83: Matt Thomas scored 25 points and the Cyclones (20-9, 12-5 Big 12) held off a furious challenge from the Cowboys (20-10, 9-8) for their sixth consecutive victory.

